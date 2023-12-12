FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury reached a decision Tuesday afternoon in the trial of an Aventura Police officer accused of robbing two men he believed stole from his wife.

Officer David Delgado, 33, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of false imprisonment.

Delgado was arrested after a complaint was filed by the two individuals regarding an incident that occurred on Saturday, May 20, at approximately 10:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, Kenley LaFalaise, one of the alleged victims, did not mince words when asked to repeat what David Delgado, said to him on the day of the incident.

At the time, Delgado’s wife was a valet driver at Aventura Mall. Prosecutors said she left her phone in LaFalaise’s car, and Delgado, in his police unit, tracked the phone to Pompano Beach.

When he located LaFalaise, prosecutors said, Delgado pointed a gun at him and handcuffed him and his friend.

Delgado was arrested a month after the incident and was suspended from the force. He had no comment when he bailed out of jail.

His sentencing is scheduled for early next year. He is possibly facing 21 years in state prison, but Delgado’s sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term of more than 3.5 years in state prison.

