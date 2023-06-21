POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer from Aventura was arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail. David Esteban Delgado, 30, is facing charges including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of being armed while engaged in a criminal offense, and one count of battery.

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, regarding an incident that occurred in Pompano Beach on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 10:15 PM. The initial allegations against the officer involved misuse of authority and false arrest. Following the complaint, an immediate internal affairs investigation was launched by the Aventura Police Department, and the officer in question was suspended with pay.

Given that the incident occurred within Broward County’s jurisdiction, the Broward County Sheriff’s Public Corruptions Division took over the investigation. The Aventura Police Department has fully cooperated with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. Based on their findings, charges have been brought against the officer.

Delgado will need to appear before a judge before he is permitted to post bond. In the meantime, he remains suspended without pay until further notice.

