FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Aventura Police officer who is accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon bonded out of jail.

On Friday, David Esteban Delgado left the corrections facility after being fitted with an ankle monitor.

7News Cameras captured Delgado wearing a hoodie and quickly leaving the facility with his wife. He refused to answer any questions.

During his court appearance on Thursday, Delgado claimed that his wife’s cellphone was stolen back in May and used tracking technology from the phone to pinpoint a location.

He then began to follow a vehicle, initiated a stop and confronted two men who he allegedly unlawfully detained at gunpoint.

According to an arrest affidavit, Delgado’s wife is a valet attendant at the Aventura Mall. The victims stated that when she returned their car to them, they found a cellphone that did not belong to them. The two were in communication with Delgado’s wife to return the phone.

When they arrived at their home in Pompano Beach, they were met by Delgado who unlawfully detained the pair at gunpoint, put one of the victims in handcuffs, slammed the other one against the car and retrieved the cellphone.

Delgado’s next court appearance is not known.

