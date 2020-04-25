AutoNation provides over 1,000 meals to employees at 23 dealerships

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation is providing full service for their employees who are working hard serving their customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

AutoNation Chevrolet on 86th Avenue and Pines Boulevard was one of three dealerships in South Florida to be chosen as a central hub to send out packaged meals for all of the company’s essential workers.

AutoNation Market President Benny Dominguez said the company is more than happy to provide this show of support.

“We just said, ‘What can we do for our associates that are here?'” he said. “The government established automotive retail as an essential business, and we’ve been here every day working and providing this service, and we said, ‘What can we do for our associates to show them a token of our appreciation?'”

Over 1,000 meals were sent to AutoNation’s 23 dealerships across South Florida.

