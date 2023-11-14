FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready for a revolution in car ownership! AutoNation Mobility has unveiled a new program called micro leasing, offering shorter-term vehicle access, perfect for those wanting to try before they buy or seeking a ride for a specific season.

“It’s a new way for consumers to access a vehicle for a shorter period of time,” explains Ivan Mihov, VP of AutoNation Mobility.

The program offers access to cars significantly shorter than the average three to four year lease.

“We have over 300 dealerships and we can offer just an unparalleled selection for this short duration of six to 12 months, no one else is really offering this,” said Mihov.

Mihov explained that this program is ideal for car enthusiasts, relocators, and those wanting the latest model. Micro leasing includes maintenance and roadside assistance. At the end of the lease, customers have the option to extend or buy the car.

“We’ve seen car enthusiasts that want to get that M4 and it’s a splurge for them but it’s an experience for them and they’re willing to do it for a year because it’s much more affordable than buying it,” Mihov said.

The entire process is digital, allowing users to browse available cars, configure payments, and complete the leasing process online.

“Everything happens online, so it’s a fully digital process,” says Mihov. “You don’t have to go into the dealership, all the pricing is fully transparent, you don’t need to negotiate.”

Once a customer finds a car they like, they can configure what payment they want, select the length of your lease and amount of miles.

“Obviously, you’ve got the pictures of the car and this is the specific car,” said Mihov. “One of the things we do is we pick the exact cars that are on the lot. Only cars that are available are on the website.”

Then customers go through a credit process, but the entire process takes about 15 to 20 minutes. As soon as 24 hours later, participant can go on in to pick up the keys.

Currently available in South Florida and Southern California, the service aims to roll out nationwide soon.

