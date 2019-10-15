AutoNation, Miramar Fire Rescue deliver gift bags to cancer patients

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida cancer treatment facility received a special delivery.
AutoNation teamed up with Miramar firefighters and brought gift bags to patients at Memorial Regional Breast Cancer Center, Tuesday afternoon.
The event marks Drive Pink Across America Day — an event that has the car giant delivering 5,000 to 6,000 gift bags to cancer patients across the country.
The initiative is part of the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.
