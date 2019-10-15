AutoNation, Miramar Fire Rescue deliver gift bags to cancer patients

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida cancer treatment facility received a special delivery.

AutoNation teamed up with Miramar firefighters and brought gift bags to patients at Memorial Regional Breast Cancer Center, Tuesday afternoon.

For DRV PNK Across America Day, we teamed up with some of the ladies of Miramar Fire-Rescue to deliver care bags to cancer patients undergoing treatment at Memorial West Cancer Institute. #DrivePink @MiramarFD pic.twitter.com/UYaKwP7x1m — AutoNation (@AutoNation) October 15, 2019

The event marks Drive Pink Across America Day — an event that has the car giant delivering 5,000 to 6,000 gift bags to cancer patients across the country.

The initiative is part of the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

