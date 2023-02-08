A South Florida dealership chain honored the fight against cancer with the opening of a new research center dedicated to the fight.

On Tuesday, AutoNation and the Cleveland Clinic honored hard-working cancer survivors and caregivers in Weston.

The automotive retailer and medical facility unveiled the AutoNation Cell Therapy and Cancer Research Center.

“I’m glad we’re here,” said Marc Cannon with AutoNation. “Almost 10 years ago, we started off this mission with Cleveland Clinic and who knew it would go where it is? It grew into this and so many more things.”

AutoNation’s generous donation to the clinic is committed to funding front-line scientific cancer research.

