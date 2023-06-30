HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation from South Florida detectives led to the discovery of a fraud ring involved in using stolen identities for fraudulent activities. The suspects were found to be purchasing high-end vehicles and shipping them overseas.

In 2019, detectives from the Hollywood Police Department Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics Unit first became aware of individuals engaging in identity theft and fraud. Their initial findings uncovered a sophisticated operation centered around the fraudulent purchase of luxury vehicles. As the investigation progressed, it became evident that a larger network was involved in these illegal activities.

The case was then handed over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Money Laundering Task Force.

Last week, a collaborative effort between BSO detectives, HPD task force members, the BSO Weston Crime Suppression Team, and the U.S. Secret Service resulted in the apprehension of four individuals believed to be key members of the fraud ring.

Patrick Ductant, Kervens Saint-Hilaire, and Vladimir Saint-Hilaire were arrested and are now facing multiple charges, including conspiracy, bank and wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Vladimir Saint-Hilaire was taken into custody in Hollywood.

Another suspect, Terri Shana Davis, has also been implicated in the conspiracy and charged with aggravated identity theft offenses.

