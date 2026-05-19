FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are expected to share information about a 12-year-old missing person investigation, Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement from Fort Lauderdale Police stems from the disappearance of Trukita Jaquita Scott on June 25, 2014.

Scott was 24 when she disappeared after leaving from a U-Haul center near East Dixie Court.

Authorities began searching for Scott after she did not return home or pick up her two children from daycare.

“Going on three months since I last saw my baby. We just need answers,” Trukita’s mother, Kengeral Allen-Scott, said in 2014. “These kids just need their mother.”

In the years since then, her family has been desperate for answers.

“Our case, still open. June 25 would be eight years,” Lynnette Finnie, Trukita’s aunt, said in 2022.

While the family has had their own suspicions of who was involved and what happened, authorities never determined any persons of interest in the case.

Investigators are expected to provide an update on her case sometime on Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.