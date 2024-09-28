HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police search for a man allegedly responsible for stabbing a woman in Hollywood comes to an end.

According to Hollywood Police, the incident happened in the area of South Federal Highway and Moffett Street, around 3:40 a.m., on Sept. 12.

A Hollywood woman was violently attacked and stabbed multiple times.

7News cameras captured police officers aiding the victim. They were seen putting pressure on her wound and assessing her until Hollywood Fire Rescue units arrived. The victim was later seen with a bandage around her neck.

Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she began her long road to recovery.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives and Hollywood Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video, as Chason Williams.

On Sept. 26, Williams was taken into custody by Hollywood Detectives and charged with attempted 1st-degree homicide.

