OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck is causing major traffic headaches as people head home for the weekend on I-95 in Oakland Park.

Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park fire rescue responded to the scene of the crash and shut down all but one southbound lane.

Traffic cameras shows a crash that appeared to happen in the express lanes before smashing through the barriers and the cars involved winding up in the leftmost lane of the expressway north of Sunrise Boulevard.

According to authorities, crews had to extricate the driver of the vehicle that rolled over.

Two people have been transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are unclear.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

