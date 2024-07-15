PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines stated in a post on X that 16-year-old Jakwon Lester was last seen on June 25, leaving Children’s Harbor at 19425 SW 58th Manor.

Lester, who has run away several times in the past, is known to frequent various areas in Miami.

At the time he was last seen, Lester was wearing a black t-shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and a gold backpack. His current whereabouts are unknown and he has not been in contact with anyone since his disappearance.

Anyone with information that could help locate ester is urged to call Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616.

