MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Lorgena Mitial.

Detectives said she was last seen at her home located on 5130 Southwest Sixth Street on April 2 around 11 p.m.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red sweater and an unknown pants color.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Lorgena Mitial is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

