PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said that Eugenio Cruz was last seen on Thursday near City Center, located at 10300 Pines Blvd. Police said that he was last seen driving a black Honda CR-V with FL tag 62B NPN near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADULT: Have you seen 87-year-old Eugenio Cruz? He was last seen driving the pictured vehicle (black Honda CR-V with FL tag 62B NPN) near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street. He may be lost and confused. pic.twitter.com/IcLs35Xse0 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 28, 2024

Police said that Eugenio did not arrive at his house and is believed to be lost and confused.

According to police, he does not have his cell phone or money with him.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police.

