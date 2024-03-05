OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen in Oakland Park.

According to BSO detectives, Drakaar Allen was last seen at Easterlin Park, located at 1000 N.W. 38th Street, around 1 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said Allen is described as standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey shorts and grey sandals.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

