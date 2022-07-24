LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 76-year-old man who went missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriffs Office, Guzman Jardines was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday, near an assisted living facility located in the 3000 block of Northwest 43rd Place.

Jardines stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the assisted living facility, Jardines suffers from diagnosed medical conditions that requires medication.

Anyone with any information on Jardines’ whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

