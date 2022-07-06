PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who is missing out of Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Taylor Alexander was last seen at West Broward High School Wednesday and did not return home.

Alexander stands 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs 125 pounds, has blond hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she can swim and has no known medical conditions.

Anyone with any information regarding Alexander’s whereabouts should call 954-431-2200.

