FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing around Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sherriff’s Office, Jennifer Fuentes-Garcia was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 44th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

She stands 5 feet, six inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Fuentes-Garcia was also last seen wearing a blue “Champion” shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Fuentes-Garcia’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

