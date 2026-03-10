DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for clues to identify two individuals captured on camera stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of aluminum from a marine business in Dania Beach.

The manager of the family-run business Tri Sea Stabilizers, Steve Tejeda, said the alleged thieves carried out their heist in minutes, early Monday morning.

“They were very meticulous,” said Tejeda.”They scoped us out.”

Surveillance footage from the property, which sells and services marine gyroscopes, shows the pair quickly loading several aluminum beams onto the back of a pickup truck before taking off down Tigertail Boulevard.

“They backed in, they cut the locks, they loaded whatever they could,” said Tejeda.

Tejeda believes the thieves managed to make off with around $15,000 worth of aluminum beams.

“It was not just the raw material. Things that had been fabricated and that we use for work, you know, daily, and then we have our welder putting together all the ‘A’ frames and all the beams that they stole from us,” said Tejeda.

After suffering a substantial financial hit, the small business is attempting to catch up on all the lost inventory.

“Not having this equipment puts us back, and not only that, but the customers’ offers,” said Tejeda.

Tejeda’s welders have been hard at work since the theft happened to keep business flowing.

“We’re over here doing honest work and then, you know, again you have these rats running around just trying to figure out where they can eat off of someone,” said Tejeda.

As detectives work to identify the subjects responsible, Tejeda has a message for the thieves.

“Go get a job, find something to do, don’t be a human rat. When we catch you, which we will, you’re gonna suffer the consequences,” said Tejeda.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

