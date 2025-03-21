WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing from West Park.

According to BSO, Austin Wright was last seen near the 4200 block of Southwest 27th Street at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 120 pounds and is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

He was last seen driving his silver 2017 Toyota RAV 4 bearing Florida tag KNUG40.

BSO said that according to his family, he lives with a medical condition that requires medication.  

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357)

