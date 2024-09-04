POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 59-year-old woman who was last seen over a month ago in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Vilma Dwake was last seen near Southeast Eighth Street and Second Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Dwake stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said that she is believed to be endangered.

Officials urge anyone with information on Dwake’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

