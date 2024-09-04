POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 59-year-old woman who was last seen over a month ago in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Vilma Dwake was last seen near the 200 block of Southeast Eighth Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

BSO said that she is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

