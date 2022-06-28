MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Margate and has been described as endangered.

According to Margate Police, Patricia Jane Conatser was last seen in a silver Toyota Tacoma bearing the Florida tag number 36AVEI around 6:55 p.m., Monday.

Conatser’s vehicle was last seen around 8:49 p.m. in Riviera Beach.

She stands 5 feet, five inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and was wearing a white shirt with a Marina One logo and burgundy shorts.

Anyone with any information on Conatser’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

