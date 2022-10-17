FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

7SkyForce captured a makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday.

7News has reached out to the coastguard for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.