FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

7SkyForce captured an empty makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday.

According to police, the vessel washed up vacant after the Coast Guard removed the migrants at sea.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.