PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is recovering after being pulled from the water by police in a Plantation neighborhood.

Authorities responded to reports of a possible drowning at the Hawks Landing community near Nob Hill Road and Hawks View Boulevard on Sunday.

Officers rescued the victim and took the child to the hospital.

Detectives said the juvenile is in critical but stable condition.

Plantation Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the near drowning.

