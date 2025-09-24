DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released a surveillance image of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a red SUV that may have damage on the front passenger side. They believe the vehicle could be a Honda Fit.

The woman, Fanny Shindle, and her boyfriend, Jesse Abernathy, were walking home from The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar when they were struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross East Hillsboro Boulevard on Aug. 29.

The vehicle was going nearly double the speed limit, coming from the direction of the Hillsboro Bridge, according to the couple.

Shindle said the new image released by authorities gives her hope they’ll track down who was responsible for hitting her.

“I actually smiled this morning. I said, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe it,’ so hopefully, they get somewhere with this and hopefully that reward will get people motivated, whatever it takes to have this person locked up,” said Shindle.

Shindle has been on the mend since the crash, undergoing several surgeries and has since left the hospital, wearing a walking boot and using a walker to move around on her own.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.