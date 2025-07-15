SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the 911 calls that were recorded moments after an armed man fatally stabbed a woman who was sitting in her car and injured her friend.

According to Sunrise Police, the stabbing occurred at The Retreat at Sawgrass Village, located along the 3000 block of Northwest 130th Avenue back in May.

Detectives said 21-year-old Jackson Sagesse, who lived at the complex, attacked 27-year-old Hailey Hosford with a knife inside the parking garage. He then went on to stab another person in the neck. That second victim managed to call 911.

“Someone just stabbed me,” said a male victim. “He stabbed me in my neck. He got it pretty good.”

Police said the male victim was lucky as he would survive. Hosford would not.

“He might have killed my friend bro. She was in the car,” said the victim.

Police said Sagasse chose to attack these two victims randomly. The two of them were visiting friends at the apartment complex in the early morning hours of May 28 when they were attacked.

Detectives didn’t waste time in finding Sagesse and placing him under arrest.

Body camera footage released earlier this month captured the moments the 21-year-old was arrested.

Hosford’s friend, Aubrey Rosebrock, told 7News in an interview earlier this month that she tried to get away from her attacker.

“I believe she fought and i believe she was scared,” he said.

Rosebrock added Hosford was someone who brought positivity to the world and that’s what all her friends remember her for.

“She’s not a Jane Doe, and I want the world to know what her name is and who she was. There’s evil and there’s good, and we lost the good,” said Rosebrock.

Sagesse remains in the Broward County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.