HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released bodycam footage of the tragic aftermath of a dog fight that resulted in a woman’s furry friend being killed.

A new view provided by Hallandale Beach Police shows the anguish for Samantha Stone-Lorenzo, whose 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Domino, was killed after getting into a fight with a pit bull near Southeast Third Street and Second Avenue.

Stone-Lorenzo took Domino for an afternoon walk on Monday when the pair came across another woman, Jennifer Masone, walking her two pit bulls.

Stone-Lorenzo is heard telling officers that everything seemed fine as she approached the pit bulls, one of them carrying a toy in its mouth, before its demeanor changed upon spotting Domino.

Both pet owners later told 7News they did everything they could to prevent the dogs from crossing paths.

“I made every effort to prevent any situation. Her dog just overpowered her,” Stone-Lorenzo told 7News.

“I was trying to pass through here along the street side. Her dog just kept coming this way, snarling and barking,” said Masone.

That was when one of Masone’s pit bulls reportedly lunged at Domino, with both pet owners desperately working to pry them apart. At some point, Domino’s neck ended up in the mouth of the pit bull.

“I tried to grab hold of my dog’s back legs or sweatshirt, anything so that I could get a grip on trying to keep her dog off of me,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

During the struggle, local area residents heard the commotion and ran over to help.

“People stopped, jumped out of their cars left and right,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Area resident Charlie rushed over after he heard screams. He managed to pull the dogs apart with a crowbar.

“I heard somebody screaming, I came out, there was a dog, an altercation with two dogs,” said Charlie.

Despite everyone’s efforts, they couldn’t save Domino.

“I pried the dog’s jaw open because it was, it was aggressively locked on but it was just too late,” said Charlie.

The tragic turn of events during what started as a perfectly normal afternoon walk now serves as a reminder for other pet owners to be more cautious.

“Be aware when you see somebody trying to get away from you and making that distance, it’s a clear sign that that person’s kindly trying to give you space,” said Masone.

“Cross the street, turn around, go a different direction, alter your plan,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Broward Animal Control officials have ordered the pit bull involved in the attack to remain quarantined in the owner’s home as they continue their investigation.

