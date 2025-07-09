SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities released body camera footage showing the arrest of a man, they say, is responsible for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another at an apartment complex in Sunrise.

Body camera footage shows officers arresting Jackson Sagesse, 21, after they say he randomly stabbed 27-year-old Hailey Hosford to death.

“Get on the [expletive] ground now! If you don’t get down, you’re going to get bit,” officers could be heard shouting at Sagesse.

The fatal stabbing happened just hours before at The Retreat at Sawgrass Village, located along the 3000 block of Northwest 130th Avenue. Authorities said Sagesse, who lived at the complex, attacked Hosford with a knife inside the parking garage.

Hosford had gone to the complex to visit one of her friends.

The victim’s friend, Aubrey Rosebrock, detailed more of the harrowing crime.

“She noticed he was charging her and he forced himself into the car before she had time to shut the door,” he said.

He said his friend was a fighter.

“I believe she fought and I believe she was scared,” said Rosebrock.

And he wants her to be remembered for the positivity she brought to the world.

“She’s not a Jane Doe, and I want the world to know what her name is and who she was. There’s evil and there’s good, and we lost the good,” said Rosebrock. “The good lost.”

Sagesse has been charged with murder and remains in the Broward County Jail with no bond.

