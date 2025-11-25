DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the 911 call audio reporting two elderly residents were fatally shot in Davie, Sunday night.

“Oh lord, oh no,” the 911 caller said.

A short time later, police surrounded the home located near the 4700 block of Southwest 70th Terrace.

Officers approached with guns drawn but later determined there was no further threat to the community.

Authorities identified the couple to be 81-year-old Charles Watson and 77-year-old Kathleen Watson.

One of the calls to 911 reportedly came from the daughter of a caretaker for the elderly couple.

Neighbors told 7News the caretaker had just left the home shortly before the shooting.

“The wife had dementia, that’s who my mom takes care of,” the woman said. “She called me panicked, I told her to call 911.”

The chilling calls giving concerning messages to authorities.

“He said, ‘I’m not going to do anything to you, I’m going to do a suicide, me and my wife right now,” said a caller.

“I heard a shot, oh lord,” said another caller.

Although one of the elderly residents was rushed to the hospital, neither survived.

Neighbors described the couple as friendly and loving, with many saying Watson was affectionately known as Doc.

The elderly couple also had grown children, one of which would regularly visit to help them maintain the yard.

They all agreed that the disturbing scene from the weekend was something they never imagined could happen.

