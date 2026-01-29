MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers after an empty vehicle was found submerged in a canal in Miramar, Thursday morning.

The car was found almost fully submerged after crashing into a canal near Utopia Drive and Fairway Boulevard.

Crews later pulled the vehicle back to shore.

Nobody was found inside and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how the car ended up there.

