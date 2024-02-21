DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-month-old girl, who had been missing since Tuesday, has been safely located at a home in Pembroke Pines. The infant’s mother has also been taken into police custody.

An AMBER Alert for Amelia Martinez was first issued Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, in the area of Northwest Eighth Court, where Amelia’s mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, was detained by SWAT team members.

Davie Police also confirmed that the infant is safe.

According to the alert, Amelia had last been seen Tuesday near the 4900 block of SW 148th Avenue in Davie with her mother.

Officials said the young girl was reportedly dropped off at a daycare by her grandmother when Amelia’s father picked her up around 1:40 p.m. and gave her to an unknown person, who authorities believed was her mother.

Neither of Amelia’s parents has custody of their daughter, officials tell 7News.

It is unknown if Arys is facing any charges.

