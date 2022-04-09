FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man with Down syndrome who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 25-year-old Ihsan Hubbard had been last seen along the 2600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard on Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed on Sunday around 1:28 p.m., that Hubbard had been recovered safely in Elmira, New York.

Police, along with the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the FLPD Career Criminal Unit, were able to locate and arrest 59-year-old Edward Hubbard. He is being charged with interference with custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.