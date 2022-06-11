PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 72-year-old man who went missing in Pembroke Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Chris Karanicas was last seen near the 3500 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said Karanicas suffers from paralysis on the left side of his body.

According to detectives, Karanicas was located in Miami and was taken to Jackson North Medical Center before he was returned to his caregivers Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.