FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police officers gathered in a neighborhood on Tuesday after a police-involved shooting broke out following a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in a homicide in Port St. Lucie County.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the suspect was involved in a crash on Monday night that injured a pedestrian. The suspect hit a parked car outside of an apartment complex and the parked vehicle struck the pedestrian who was transported to a local hospital; he is now undergoing surgery.

Fort Lauderdale officials said, around 9 a.m., their own police officers spotted the wanted vehicle in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street. After authorities conducted a traffic stop on the car, the suspect exited and got into an exchange with officers which led authorities to open fire on him.

Live 7SkyForce footage captured the scene where police officers surrounded the belongings of someone on the street.

A SWAT vehicle was also on the scene along with many officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department just east of the scene.

The suspect was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

