FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police officers gathered in a neighborhood on Tuesday after a police-involved shooting broke out following a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in a homicide in Port St. Lucie County.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the suspect, 41 year-old Manuel Sanabria, was involved in a crash Monday night that injured a pedestrian. The suspect hit a parked car outside of an apartment complex and the parked vehicle struck the pedestrian who was transported to a local hospital; he is now undergoing surgery.

When police ran his car’s tag, they found out that Sanabria was wanted for a murder in Port St. Lucie County.

Fort Lauderdale officials said, around 9 a.m., their own police officers spotted the wanted vehicle in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street. After authorities conducted a traffic stop on the car, the suspect exited and got into an exchange with officers which led authorities to open fire on him.

“Earlier this morning, we received information that a white male subject operating a silver grey pickup truck was wanted for homicide out of Port St. Lucie. Our officers located the subject, a pursuit ensued,” said Chief Patrick Lynn, Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “Thereafter, the subject stopped in this area, engaged our police officers, and our officers took the action that they felt was necessary to defend themselves. The subject was shot at the scene, transported to Broward General Hospital where has been pronounced dead.”

Live 7Skyforce footage captured the scene where police officers surrounded the belongings of someone on the street.

A SWAT vehicle was also on the scene along with many officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department just east of the scene.

It is unclear how many police officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were fired.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigated as per protocol for any police-involved shooting.

