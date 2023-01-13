FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of the boy was riding it when he was struck.

The child was transported Broward Health Medical Center.

The child’s age and the extent of his injuries remain unknown.

There is crime scene tape closing the area as detectives continue to investigate.

