HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a school scare in Hallandale Beach.

Officials said there was a threat made against Hallandale High School Monday morning.

They have not shared any specifics.

Detectives continue to search for the source, and school activities were never disrupted.

