PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal residential fire in a Planation neighborhood that claimed a woman’s life.

The fire was sparked in the wee hours of the Thursday morning in the area of 12345 Northwest 23rd Court, jus east of the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Once rescue units arrived they immediately searched the property and prepared to battle the fierce flames.

While searching the residence they located a woman.

She was rescued, treated by paramedics, and taken to the hospital for further treatment, where she later died.

Aerial view of the massive home showed some of doors being charred and covered in black smoke.

It appears most of the damage was contained to the inside of the home, as there wasn’t any visible stains or dark soot on the exterior of the home and the roof is still in tact.

FPL arrived on scene to shut the power off to ensure the Fire Marshals can safely conduct their investigation.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined by Fire Marshals.

Police have the roads in the area closed as they investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.