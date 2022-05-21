OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash involving multiple vehicles claimed the life of at least one person in Oakland Park.

Authorities responded to dispatch calls regarding the crash around 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

One of the cars is seen badly wrapped around a cement pole along the 2000 block of Oakland Boulevard.

Two lanes of eastbound traffic along Oakland Park Boulevard is flowing. Northeast Third Avenue just before Andrews going west bound is currently shut down as detectives try to piece everything together.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

