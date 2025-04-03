FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the two individuals found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives confirmed through DNA testing that the victims were Jeik Aniluz Lusi, 17, and Elvis Borques Castillo, 15.

Their bodies were discovered on Jan. 6 during a routine post-flight inspection of a JetBlue plane that had arrived from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Emergency crews pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how the teens gained access to the aircraft.

