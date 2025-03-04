DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a Dania Beach apartment building early Monday, as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:47 a.m. about a man and woman arguing inside an eighth-floor apartment at 600 E. Dania Beach Blvd. When they arrived, they found Dareika Chery, 36, of Lauderhill, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies later discovered Chris Little, 42, in the hallway on the building’s fifth floor. Investigators said he had forced his way into an apartment before being located. He was detained and taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries, where he later died.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

