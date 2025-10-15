LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators were back in Lauderdale Lakes looking into what led a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy to shoot at two dogs that were attacking a man, according to the department.

According to BSO, deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the 3900 block of Northwest 35th Avenue just before noon on Tuesday to reports of a dog bite.

Authorities say the man who was being attacked by two dogs is Claude Lafort.

A security camera captured the chaos as deputies arrived the moment the two dogs run across the street to attack.

A gunshot can be heard just moments later, off-camera. According to officials, the deputy was forced to fire on one of the dogs to rescue Lafort.

A witness described what she saw from inside her home.

“I was right at the window, everything was happening, and they rush in and when I look, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to kill him,” said Jenny, a witness.

The gunshot injured one of the dogs and scared the other away.

Both dogs would later be euthanized.

Authorities said Lafort suffered multiple bites in the attack. He was rushed to a local hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, BSO confirmed Lafort is still in the hospital and is expected to be OK.

