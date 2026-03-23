FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman is now dead after a stolen van crashed into a canal at a Fort Lauderdale marina Sunday night following a long pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

“They were being very reckless obviously,” said a local.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 7:30 p.m., when a deputy spotted the driver, who they’ve identified as Michael Malik Harvey, driving recklessly in the area of Southwest 33rd Avenue in West Park.

After running the tag of the vehicle deputies found that the van was reported stolen out of Miami-Dade County.

Investigators said that the deputy then tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Harvey allegedly sped off and hit the deputy’s marked cruiser in the process.

The deputy stayed at the scene, but a Pembroke Pines officer later spotted the stolen van near West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95.

Harvey reportedly then intentionally tried to hit the Pembroke Pines officer’s vehicle as well, which launched the multi-agency pursuit, according to police.

The pursuit took the officers to an RV park on State Road 84 shortly before 8 p.m., where Harvey then rammed through a gate, and then crashed the car into a canal.

“All of a sudden, boom, right through the gate, blew it to pieces,” said Liam Lenihan, who witnessed the van hit the gate.

Witnesses said that Harvey told police that a woman was also inside the vehicle, who first responders then rushed to save.

“I mean the first responders were really great, really active, they all jumped, three of them jumped immediately back in the water, but they did pull somebody else back out, which you hate to see.” said the local. “They did all the measures they could, I’m not sure what happened.”

Both were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

Harvey is now facing multiple charges, including felony murder, fleeing and eluding causing death, aggravated assault on an officer and grand theft.

BSO is investigating the initial incident and the homicide, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the in-custody death, according to BSO.

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