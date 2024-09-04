FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a days-long hunt, a suspect accused of attempting to abduct two girls in Broward County was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

Rondel Joseph McDonald, 27, is facing 11 charges, which include two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual battery of a victim over 12 years old, kidnap/ inflict bodily harm or terrorize victims and lewd and lascivious conduct by person 18 years or older.

He appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

Following his arrest, a joint press conference by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police was held in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, the first attempted abduction happened on Friday in Pompano Beach after a 15-year-old told deputies that a man in a gray sedan approached her as she was walking to Blanche Ely High School.

The girl told deputies that McDonald held her at gunpoint and tried to get her in his car, but she escaped and ran.

An hour or so after that first attempt, a 17-year-old, who was outside Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, described a man with similar features to police and stated the man was trying to lure her into a similar gray older model Nissan sedan.

Investigators said she was on her way to campus when she was approached by the man, described as a man in his 20s, who demanded her to get in the car and flashed a gun. She refused, and he drove off.

On Tuesday, as police continued to search for McDonald due to those abduction attempts, there was a heightened police presence throughout Broward County.

