TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a teen and injured another person, with the shooter telling police it was self-defense.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting outside of a home near 7913 NW 71st Avenue at approximately 10 p.m., Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old, later identified as Orlando Wedderburn, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home captured paramedics preparing Wedderburn to be transported to the hospital.

He was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced as deceased.

Residents in the area told 7News the neighborhood is normally quiet.

“Very quiet, very safe. This is a big shock for me,” said an area resident. “I’ve been living here for 25 years, nothing like this has ever happened.”

A woman was also grazed by a bullet. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Authorities detained a man for questioning, who told investigators he was just defending himself.

After answering questions, the man was released by deputies.

The shooting remains under investigation and is expected to reach the State Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.