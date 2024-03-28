HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special story time for some young patients ahead of Easter.

Several children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital listened on Thursday as author Neil Goldberg read from his book, “Holidays All Year with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.”

Goldberg, the founder of the Cirque Dreams Entertainment brand, also invited two of the characters from the book to join him.

After the reading, the children received a special gift that no one else in the world has yet: a copy of Goldberg’s second book.

“The first book, which came out in 2021, the first people to get it anywhere in the world were all the children here at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” Goldberg said. “So the second book, which is ‘Holidays All Year with POMP, SNOW, and CIRQUEumstance,’ we felt it would be extremely appropriate to do the same thing.”

The book talks about about all the wonderful holidays that take place after Christmas throughout the year.

