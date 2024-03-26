FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old ATV driver who was taken into custody following a nearly hour-long police chase that began in Miami-Dade and ended in Broward appeared in court.

Anthony Angel Perez faces several charges, which include resisting an officer, moving traffic violation and fleeing police.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set his bond to $5,500 and ordered that he cannot drive without a court order.

Police on Monday attempted to pull over Perez for a traffic stop.

When he refused to stop, Perez led officers on the wild cross-county chase.

He was eventually taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale after his ATV ran out of gas.

