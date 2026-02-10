PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A legal showdown is taking place in the town of Pembroke Park. The mayor’s attorney announced legal action against the town, saying local officials are pushing an illegal effort to remove him from office.

Following the filing of the lawsuit on Tuesday, a judge blocked a town commission meeting from taking place Tuesday afternoon, after Geoffrey Jacobs, the town’s mayor, filed an emergency injunction in the morning.

Michael Pizzi, the attorney for Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs, celebrated the news of the cancelled meeting during an afternoon press conference. He said commissioners were going to oust Jacobs during the meeting.

“A judge has ordered that the town commission of Pembroke Park and the city manager are prohibited from going forward with their hearing to try to remove Mayor Jacobs,” said Pizzi.

The political battle began after questions were raised about the mayor’s permanent residence.

“From what I can see is, Mr. Jacobs moved out of town a year ago, without anybody being informed of the fact,” said Pembroke Park Clerk Commissioner Bill Hodgkins.

Pizzi, however, defended his client, saying he does live in the town.

“The mayor absolutely, 100% lives in Pembroke Park, I have his driver’s license, his voter’s card, his utility bill,” said Pizzi.

But questions remain on the topic as the mayor appears to have two residences. One in Pembroke Park and another he purchased last year in Fort Pierce, which is homesteaded and has over $565,100 in property tax exemptions.

When asked about the two residences, Pizzi said: “What I’m saying is, Mayor Jacobs lawfully is a permanent resident in Pembroke Park.”

The Town Charter states that any commissioner must live in the town to be eligible for office and that any commissioner who ceases to possess the qualifications shall forfeit office.

Critics say the text is clear.

“If you are not a resident of the town, you can no longer be a commissioner, period, so it’s pretty cut and dry,” said Hodgkins.

But Pizzi said a judge will have the final word.

“If they want to say, Jeff Jacobs isn’t properly living in Pembroke Park, which is completely false, then you know what? Do the right thing, under the American system of justice, go in front of a judge, give him due process, have a hearing, and it’ll all be fleshed out,” said Pizzi

The issue is expected to go before a Broward Circuit judge, with a hearing scheduled within the next 10 days.

